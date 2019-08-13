Get This Electric Knife Sharpener For $60 Off

Whether you’re a former Eagle Scout survivalist or a cooking enthusiast, sharpening knives can be essential to your craft. But why go through the literal grind of sharpening a knife when you don’t have to. ChefsChoice, a premium brand in kitchen essentials, has created an electric knife sharpener that promises to make sharpening, steeling, or stropping your favorite 20-degree class knives a lot easier.

Chef’sChoice Professional Electric Knife Sharpener now $63.60 off

Whether your knife is straight edge or serrated, this electric sharpener works on any kitchen, household, sports and pocket knives!

Unlike manual sharpeners, this electric model has built in precision angle guide, eliminating guesswork and producing consistently sharp edges every time. With a 3-year limited warranty to provide you peace of mind, and 35 percent off the normal retail price, this is one of the sharpest (pun intended) deals I’ve seen all day!

Chef’s Choice Professional Electric Knife Sharpener Diamond Abrasives Patented Sharpening System on sale for $116

