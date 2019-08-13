Celebrate Halle Berry’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Halle Berry’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 53-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find some of her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some jaw-dropping ones over the years.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, the "Cloud Atlas" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she won runner-up in the Miss U.S.A. Pageant in 1986. winning a spot in the competition after being chosen as Miss Ohio in 1986.

The opportunity helped her land a breakout role on the romantic comedy "Boomerang" in 1992, alongside Eddie Murphy as his love interest. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Since that time, she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times, including Warren Beatty's Bulworth in 1998 and in the "X-Men" franchise as Storm starting in 2000.

Recently, Berry appeared in the sequel to the hit spy-thriller "Kingsman" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" as Ginger alongside an all-star cast with Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, among others. It is so good. If you haven't yet seen it, I can't recommend it enough.

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood and the world. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Halle!