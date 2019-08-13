Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Admits She’s Struggling With Drama Following Her Season

Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown admitted she’s been “struggling” with her life after coming off the show.

Brown ended her engagement to contestant Jed Wyatt after learning he had a girlfriend when he went on the show, according to a report published by Page Six. Since then, she has been back in the public eye after asking her runner-up, Tyler C., to go grab drinks with her.

“Honest policy: I’m struggling,” Brown captioned a photo Monday night on her Instagram. “Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Ends Engagement And Shocks Fans)

“My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous,” Brown continued. “Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex.”

I love that Brown continues to be transparent with her followers during her post “Bachelorette” life. She really has become such a role model and it’s good to let people see what you’re going through.

I can only imagine that her life has been crazy considering she asked Tyler C. to go out for drinks with her and they had a sleepover afterwards. Then basically the next day Tyler C. was spotted out with model Gigi Hadid.

When people in the public eye are open like this it reminds you that everyone goes through this kind of stuff.