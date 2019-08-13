HBO Will Reportedly Have A ‘Hard Knocks’ Style Show Following Alabama, Penn State, Washington State And Arizona State

Alabama’s football team will reportedly be featured on a new HBO show later in the season.

Penn State, Alabama, Washington State and Arizona State will all be featured on the show, which will have a “Hard Knocks” feel to it, according to DevilsDigest.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

HBO has chosen four college programs to run a Hard Knocks like show later in the season. ASU will be featured during the week of home game versus Washington State who was also chosen for the show along with Penn State and Alabama. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 13, 2019

Yeah, you can go ahead and inject this right into my veins immediately. This sounds absolutely awesome. Following around Nick Saban and Mike Leach respectively is going to be amazing.

I like Herm Edwards, but I couldn’t care less about PSU and ASU. Not one bit. Give me all the Saban and Leach that HBO and America can handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 9, 2019 at 4:12pm PDT

“Hard Knocks” is already a gigantic hit with football fans around the globe. We love it and can’t get enough. That’s just a fact.

It’s the perfect kind of content to get us prepared for the season. Now, we’re going to get an inside look at the Crimson Tide and Mike Leach’s Cougars.

Yeah, if you’re not ready to run through a wall, then you’re just not a real football fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:22pm PDT

It’s too bad WSU and the Crimson Tide don’t play each other this season. A behind the scenes look at the game week leading up to that action would be the kind of content that could put me in a mansion.

Despite the fact we’re not getting a game between Saban and Leach, I still think this idea sounds awesome. There’s no release date yet, but I’m juiced.

Let’s get after it, football fans!