Driver Who Hit Howard Moore’s Car Was Reportedly Drunk

The woman who crashed into Wisconsin basketball coach Howard Moore’s car was reportedly extremely drunk at the time of the accident.

Moore’s vehicle was hit back in May by somebody driving the wrong way in Michigan, and it resulted in his wife and daughter dying. Now, it’s been reported that Samantha Winchester was highly intoxicated at the time of the crash. (RELATED: Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter)

Winchester’s blood alcohol level was at .207 at the time of the crash, which also resulted in her death. That’s more than 2.5 times the legal driving limit in Michigan, according to The Detroit News.

This is just such an unbelievably tragic and awful situation all the way around. Moore lost two of his family members, and it’s because somebody got behind the wheel while drunk.

Listen to me as closely as you can, and listen good. There is never a reason to get hammered and get behind the wheel.

It’s dangerous, stupid, selfish and it can do damage that can never be fixed. That’s exactly what happened here. A woman made a very dumb decision and it cost Moore his wife and daughter.

Below is a statement provided to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department from the family of assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore. pic.twitter.com/YPOC9SsYOG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 3, 2019

Moore will miss the upcoming season as he recovers in longterm care. There’s nothing that’ll replace what has been taken from him.

Please, for the love of everything righteous in this world, don’t get behind the wheel of a car after drinking.

Call a cab, get an Uber or walk your drunk butt home. Just please don’t drive.