Jeff Fisher Sounds Open To The Idea Of Coaching College Football

Legendary NFL coach Jeff Fisher sounds very open to taking a college job if he can get one.

“I want to get back, and if college opens the door for me, I’ll definitely consider it because I love this game and I know I can have an impact on that young student athlete,” Fisher told Colin Cowherd on Monday.

He also added that he's been studying recruiting and compliance in the college game. Watch his full comments below.

.@ColinCowherd: Have you ever thought about coaching in college?@CoachJeffFisher: I miss the sideline… I want to get back, and if college opens the door for me, I’ll definitely consider it. I love this game and I know I can have an impact on that young student athlete. pic.twitter.com/RjooBO47YY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 12, 2019

Fisher hasn’t coached since the Rams fired him a couple years back, but there’s no question he’s a great coach.

He also probably wouldn’t struggle at when it comes to recruiting. High profile recruits want to be around people they think can get them to the NFL.

You know who can help you get to the highest level of football? A guy who coached at it for years.

Yes, things didn’t work out great for Fisher by the time he was out of the league, but make no mistake about it. He absolutely knows how to coach.

He won a ton of games along the way. Plus, it’d be entertaining as hell watching him coach college students. That would be content gold.

The fact he’s even out here talking about it makes me think Fisher would absolutely take a job if offered one. Now, the question is will a team step up and offer him a deal at the college level?

I absolutely expect one to. The question then is whether or not Fisher will accept it. Put enough money on the table from a major program, and I think he would.

At the very least, it’s clear that he’d consider it.