Kate Upton Poses For Gorgeous Unretouched Cover Spread, Calls It A ‘Step Forward’

Kate Upton posed for a gorgeous cover spread for Health magazine’s September issue and, unlike other shoots, none of the photos were retouched.

“We live in this world where we are surrounded by retouching, to the point that it has become normal to us. It’s our new norm. And then we start comparing ourselves to other peoples’ retouched selves,” the 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared Tuesday during an interview with TODAY. (RELATED: Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Tie The Knot In Italy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Health (@healthmagazine) on Aug 12, 2019 at 7:37am PDT

“For me, this Health cover is a step forward in remembering this is real life and let’s not compare ourselves with all of this retouching,” Upton continued. “Let’s embrace and empower our real self.” (RELATED: Kate Upton Says She Was Pressured To Keep Quiet About Sexual Assault Allegations [VIDEO])

The swimsuit model also shared a picture of the stunning cover shot and admitted that doing so months after giving birth wasn’t, “the easiest choice.”

“We live in a world where we are constantly surrounded by retouching and filters, and we don’t even realize it – it’s become the new norm, creating unrealistic expectations,” Upton wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Health (@healthmagazine) on Aug 12, 2019 at 1:42pm PDT

“That’s why I loved the idea of doing this shoot unretouched, to take a step towards embracing our true, raw self,” she added. “Months after giving birth, this wasn’t the easiest choice… but a choice I thought was important for my daughter and for women everywhere. #LoveTheSkinYoureIn #ShareStrong.”

As previously reported, Upton and MLB star Houston Astros, Justin Verlander, tied the knot in the summer of 2017 in a beautiful wedding in Italy. A year later, the cover model made headlines with news that she and her husband were expecting their first child.

In November, the celebrity duo announced the arrival of their daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, along with a beautiful picture of their little girl.