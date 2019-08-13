Katy Perry Accused Of Exposing A Male Model At A Party

Singer Katy Perry has been accused of sexually assaulting a male model at a party.

Josh Kloss claimed Perry exposed his genitalia in front of a group of people at a party, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Kloss appeared as Perry’s love interest in the 2010 “Teenage Dream” music video.

“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw [Perry], we hugged and she was still my crush,” Kloss, 34, recalled on Instagram on Sunday. “But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis.” (RELATED: Katy Perry Loses Copyright Infringement Lawsuit For ‘Dark Horse’)

“Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt?” Kloss added.

The male model came forward about his experience with Perry on the anniversary of the music video’s release to shed light on men who experience sexual assault.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting,” he wrote. “So for all her good she is an amazing leader, her songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it.”

This isn’t the first time Perry has been accused of doing inappropriate things. Last season, the “Dark Horse” singer made an “American Idol” contestant uncomfortable after giving him his first kiss without his consent.