Former NYC Police Commissioner Explains What Surprises Him About Epstein’s Death

Former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik says he’s not surprised about Jeffery Epstein’s alleged suicide, but said he’s surprised that he got away with it considering how secure the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan is.

Kerik explained:

I’ve seen inmates and prisoners kill themselves from a two-foot stanchion. So it can happen, unfortunately it does happen. I think in 2014 I think we had close to 4,000 suicides in the United States jail and prisons around the country.

Epstein was arrested in July on sex trafficking charges. He was a convicted sex offender in Florida and had previously served time in jail for procuring a minor for prostitution. (RELATED: FBI Agents Raid Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’)

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.