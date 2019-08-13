Liam Hemsworth Breaks Silence Following Reports Of Split With Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth finally broke his silence since news surfaced over the weekend that he and his wife Miley Cyrus had separated.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the 29-year-old actor captioned a post on Instagram, along with a picture of a beach at sunset, per E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

It comes following multiple reports over the last few days about the “Hunger Games” star and “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker’s relationship being on the rocks. The first reports stated that the celebrity duo had separated after less than nine months after they had tied the knot at a private ceremony in December surrounded by family and friends.

Those were followed by pictures of the “Wrecking Ball” singer and Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlyn Carter, kissing while on vacation together. The two reportedly didn’t start seeing each other until they ended things with their spouses, per TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 11, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Reports surfaced that Cyrus attempted to save her marriage and pleaded with Liam for the two to go into therapy.

“He [Liam] didn’t come close to meeting her half way,” one source told TMZ.