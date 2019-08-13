Madison Named Best College Football Town In America

Madison, Wisconsin is apparently the best college football town in America.

Sports Illustrated has continued to drop awesome college football rankings, and the list of best towns for the sport in America didn't disappoint. Madison rode in at the top of the list.

SI wrote the following when explaining the decision:

Nestled around Lakes Mendota and Monona, Madison is about as picturesque as it gets, and the Terrace at Memorial Union on campus at the University of Wisconsin might be the most delightful spot in the Midwest—at least four months out of the year. And when it’s too cold to take advantage of the lakes, Madison offers a great food and bar scene—drink Spotted Cow while you’re within the Wisconsin state lines—plus, it’s worthwhile to freeze for a late-season football game here.

I couldn’t agree more. I’ve visited some other solid college football locations, but there’s nothing that compares to Madison.

Nothing comes close. Nothing comes close at all.

I spent years in Madison while attending college and rocking the red and white. Here’s the reality of the situation. The scenery is gorgeous, the women are even better looking, the beer is as cold as you could ever want it, the food is amazing everywhere you go, there are more bars than you could ever visit in a single trip, and the people are incredible.

It’s literally like heaven. Yes, it can get very cold, but that atmosphere has only helped mold us into tough people with plenty of grit.

Besides, you drink enough beer and you’re going to be just fine in the weather.

My usual game day routine in Madison in college was extremely simple. Get up, drink beer, hit the bars, attend the game, shoot my shot with women, wash, rinse and repeat on a weekly basis.

There’s no other location on the planet I’d rather have done it, and you’re missing out if you’ve never visited.

I’m really excited for Alabama fans to visit in 2024. I love my people from Alabama. They’re good wholesome people, and I can’t wait for them to experience everything Madison has to offer.

Luckily, I’ll be there to lead my troops into battle. See everybody soon!