Judge Rules NRA Lawsuit Against Los Angeles Over Contractor Disclosure Law Can Proceed

A federal judge Monday ruled that a lawsuit against Los Angeles by the National Rifle Association (NRA) over the city’s contractor disclosure law can proceed.

The NRA filed the lawsuit in April to challenge the city’s new law that requires contractors to disclose contracts or sponsorship with the gun-rights organization, City News Service reported.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson rejected the city’s argument that contractors involved with the NRA does not represent “expressive” speech, and therefore not protected by the First Amendment as NRA attorneys contend.

“That is rejected,” Wilson said at the hearing Monday, according to Bloomberg. “It is expressive, so there is a First Amendment issue.” (RELATED: NRA Moves To Stop Los Angeles From Forcing Contractors To Disclose Gun Group Ties)

The NRA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The new law, which passed by a unanimous city council vote in February and took effect April 1, requires city vendors to disclose all ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), according to a report by National Public Radio (NPR). Contractors who don’t comply may have city work terminated.

The NRA alleged in its lawsuit that the law violates the 14th Amendment right to equal protection, the First Amendment right to free speech and association, and discriminates against businesses with ties to the NRA because the city disagrees with the group’s purpose.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Along with its lawsuit filing, the NRA also filed a motion to prohibit enforcement of the new law while the lawsuit is pursued, which Wilson did not rule on Monday.

