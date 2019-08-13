Antonio Brown Loses Helmet Dispute With The NFL, Says He’s ‘Looking Forward To Rejoining’ The Raiders

Antonio Brown’s helmet dispute with the NFL is officially over.

An arbitrator decided Monday the Oakland Raiders star couldn’t wear his old helmet, which is no longer approved by the NFL. The former Steelers star had threatened to quit the league if he couldn’t wear it, but it looks like he actually was okay with the ruling. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Reportedly Says He Will Quit The NFL If He Can’t Wear A Certain Helmet)

An arbitrator ruled against Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown’s grievance to wear his old helmet, per source. Now Brown must decide if he’s willing to play football with a new helmet he desperately does not want to wear. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2019

“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet,” Brown wrote Monday on Instagram in response to the ruling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 12, 2019 at 1:45pm PDT

It’s also not all bad news for Brown. According to ProFootballTalk, the league will allow him to wear a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet if he can find one that’s less than 10 years old and fits properly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

Hopefully, this story is now officially dead. Antonio Brown threatening to quit the NFL over a helmet being an issue is among the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.

The fact he appeared to just immediately roll over and accept the ruling is proof he likely never had any intention of quitting the NFL.

He just wanted to get his way, and immediately chose to keep getting fat paychecks when he didn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jul 29, 2019 at 11:34pm PDT

Now, he needs to heal up his feat if he wants to play anytime soon. Once that happens, business might actually be booming for the Raiders.

At the very least, the next episode of “Hard Knocks” should be a hell of a lot more exciting if Brown’s helmet drama is covered.