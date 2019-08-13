Patrick Mahomes Throws Another Absurd No-Look Pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back to throwing absurd passes.

Mahomes, who has a history of throwing no-look passes, dropped another dime in practice in a video posted Monday by Dani Welniak. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Puts On Unreal Passing Display During Training Camp)

He hit Travis Kelce without any issue and didn’t even need to look at the man. Watch the incredible pass below.

How does Mahomes do this stuff? Seriously, how does he manage to rip these passes? It doesn’t make sense at all.

I couldn’t throw these passes if I had 100 attempts. Now, I’m not an NFL quarterback, but I think you all get my point.

Firing heat without looking is a talent that is awesome to have.

A closer look at @PatrickMahomes5 no-look pass. What ya’ looking at? Thank to @kmbc photographer, Cliff Irwin for capturing this. pic.twitter.com/RMf38SEKbl — Len Jennings (@lenjenningsKMBC) December 10, 2018

.@TheRealFrankC_ gets the holding call so @PatrickMahomes grudgingly throws a no-look dime to Carlos Hyde. It’s a video game. #ShowTime pic.twitter.com/RDtQGeyCmQ — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 30, 2019

Whether you hate or love Mahomes, there’s no question the man’s arm is simply on another level. When he cocks back to fire, you best believe all bets are off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Aug 5, 2019 at 7:25pm PDT

Let’s hope Mahomes saves a little bit of magic for the regular season because this stuff is super fun to watch.