Sebastian Telfair Sentenced To 3.5 Years Of Prison In New York Gun Case

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair is headed to prison for a long time.

According to TMZ, the former basketball sensation was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars after he was found guilty of one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in New York.

The New York native, who played for the Trail Blazers and Suns for part of his career, had been arrested in the summer of 2017 with multiple weapons, ammo and a vest in his vehicle. He had been facing a grand total of 15 years behind bars. While three and a half years is no joke, at least he’s not getting a decade and a half. (RELATED: Sebastian Telfair Arrested With An Arsenal Of Weapons And A Bunch Of Marijuana)

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

It really is a shame just how far from grace Sebastian Telfair has fallen. He had an insane amount of hype coming out of high school, and he played in the NBA for several years.

Not only did he play in the NBA, but he also made a lot of money doing it. According to Spotrac, he made just under $20 million. That’s a substantial amount of money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Telfair (@picofmerolling) on Nov 9, 2018 at 10:15am PST

I just don’t understand how NBA players find themselves in this situation. I’m a big Second Amendment guy, and I own a bunch of guns.

Yet, there’s never really a good reason to be rolling through Brooklyn strapped and with weed. You’re asking for trouble. You’re just asking for issues with the law.

Given New York’s absurd gun laws, you shouldn’t ever take chances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Telfair (@picofmerolling) on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:48am PDT

Hopefully, Telfair’s tragic life story serves as a cautionary tale to other athletes out there. He was once viewed as the potential next face of the NBA and now he’s headed to prison.

It really doesn’t get much worse than that.