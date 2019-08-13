Report: Shrieking Heard From Epstein’s Jail Cell On Morning He Died

Shrieking and shouting was reportedly heard from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the morning he was pronounced dead, according to CBS News.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell on the morning of Aug. 10 after reportedly hanging himself. Guards attempting to revive him reportedly said, “Breathe, Epstein, breathe,” according to CBS.

He was pronounced dead after being transported in cardiac arrest to New York Downtown Hospital. (RELATED: Epstein ‘Needed’ Three Orgasms A Day, Witness Testified)

Shrieking heard from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell the morning he died https://t.co/Z545sACSbB pic.twitter.com/34ls3JrEjm — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2019

The guards who were supposed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes after his first attempt at hanging himself weeks ago reportedly failed to do so because both were working overtime, the president of the local union for jail staffers told The Washington Post on Sunday.

New York City chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson concluded an autopsy of Epstein’s body on Sunday but said the results are “pending further information,” according to WaPo.

The Justice Department and the FBI are looking into his death, Attorney General William Barr announced Saturday.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” Barr said Monday. “I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”

The billionaire was facing up to 45 years in prison on charges of sex-trafficking underaged girls.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.