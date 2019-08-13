Stephen A. Smith Gives Passionate Speech To Alabama’s Football Team About Life

Stephen A. Smith recently gave Alabama’s football program an awesome speech.

The ESPN star posted a video on Twitter late Monday afternoon of him giving the Crimson Tide players some advice, and it’s a video worth every second of your time.

“The world doesn’t give a damn about you. It doesn’t give a damn about me. You are a commodity or you are a liability,” Smith explained to the players as Nick Saban sat in the front row. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the whole speech below.

Every DAMN body needs to hear this. And that even includes the Alabama Football Program. pic.twitter.com/VkcxhyDIPm — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 12, 2019

I agree with every single word that came out of Smith’s mouth. Every single one, and it’s an important message for college students, especially athletes.

For reasons I will never understand, young people and the younger generations have a sense of entitlement that is truly mind-boggling.

They think the world owes them something. They think they’re entitled to success. My friends, that’s not how that works at all.

Dealing with some young athletes is like pulling teeth. They’ve been told their whole lives they’re the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Their natural athletic ability has made life easy for them and they’re often surrounded by enablers and yes men. It’s a disaster.

Trust me, I’ve seen it first hand. Killing that attitude is easier said than done. Luckily, they also have Nick Saban to impart some wisdom on them.

Nick Saban on “All of us are a little bit addicted to tomorrow. I’ll quit smoking tomorrow. I’ll go on a diet tomorrow. I’ll lose weight tomorrow. I’ll study tomorrow. Making it happen — is the way you improve & the way you get better.” @ALcomMobile pic.twitter.com/2eVzvgnHSj — Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) August 4, 2019

I hope the Alabama players listened, learned and take his advice seriously. Otherwise, reality might give them a very unpleasant smack once their football careers come to an end.