T-Pain Once Had To Borrow Money To Buy Some Burger King

Rapper T-Pain has had his fair share of financial problems.

The “Buy U A Drank” rapper admitted he had made some “bad investments” in the past and even had to borrow money to buy his kids Burger King, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“I know what the high end is and what the low end is,” the rapper said during a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club.” “I’ve been mega-rich, you know, I’ve been super broke, right in the middle of thinking I was mega-rich, and then got rich again, and you know learned how to really give a s–t about money.”

Although T-Pain has once had $40 million in his bank account, the rapper has also made his share of “bad investments” in real estate. (RELATED: Chance The Rapper Has Spent A Grand Total Of $30,000 In Postmates Delivery Since 2015)

“I was letting my manager do it and he was way more optimistic than I was,” T-Pain added. “He would just buy complete dumps and think that we can just paint and then it should be fine. Never sold anything that we bought.”

T Pain went from having 40 million in his bank account to borrowing money to get his kids burger king, be & stay humble while thinking things throughly not making a decision in the moment just to show off. pic.twitter.com/SroFWA5Iv8 — ayari zamudio (@unaestheticc) August 13, 2019

Not being able to afford fast food like Burger King is the lowest you can get. I’ve been there before and it absolutely sucks. Despite being broke at times, T-Pain still seems to have been able to make himself into a household name.