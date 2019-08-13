The Firearms Industry Is Committed To Real Solutions

The National Shooting Sports Foundation® chose to remain respectful of the victims and their families in the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, communities in the week following the senseless and horrific murders there. We did so because we believe it is right and proper. Both communities deserve time and space to mourn, to pray and to try to find comfort.

There is a time for healing. This was that time. While others chose to vilify and politicize the pain and tragedy brought by criminals who defy understanding, we chose not to participate.

We also know that now is another time. It is one that calls for leadership. NSSF is and has been ready, and we invite any who genuinely want to find real solutions for safer communities to come alongside us.

Unfortunately, we have been down this path before. Tragedy has struck our own community, and as it was then, we believe there is common ground. We’ve proven that with our leadership in getting our FixNICS®program signed into law in Congress and 16 states, increasing the disqualifying background checks from 1.7 million to 5.3 million since 2012, a 220-percent increase. It is the firearms industry that leads with Project ChildSafe®, passing out 38 million free gun locks. We’ve partnered with the largest suicide prevention group in the country to provide gun ranges and retailers the resources to intervene before a moment of crisis. We’ve led on preventing straw purchases with our Don’t Lie for the Other GuyTM campaign.

We do this because we are committed to ensuring guns remain out of the hands of those who shouldn’t possess them. Blaming guns for the senseless actions of criminals is counterproductive. We know the answers require much more.

This is hard work. It takes committed leadership. We’re not afraid of the challenge and invite any of those who genuinely want to work toward answers that will save lives and respect rights to join us.

We are the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry trade association. We are committed to real solutions for safer communities.

This article was provided by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – The firearms trade association.