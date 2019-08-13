Trump Weighs In On Cuomo Blowout: ‘The Truth Hurts’

“No, punk ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo said. “I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo was on ‘The Godfather.’ He was the weak brother, and they use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian? It’s a fucking insult to your people. It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the n-word for us. So, is that a cool fucking thing?”

“You’re a much more reasonable guy in person than you seem to be on television,” the man responded.

"If you want to play then we'll fucking play," said Cuomo, beginning to get angry. "If you got something you want to say about what I do on television than say it … You're gonna have a big fucking problem. It's a little different on TV. Don't fucking insult me like that."

Although many on social media have criticized Cuomo for losing his temper, swearing and threatening the man, others have defended the news anchor for what they see as a legitimate response to an insult to himself and his family.

Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity was one of those who justified Cuomo’s tantrum, tweeting, “I say good for @ChrisCuomo. He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jackass in front of his family. Imho Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for. He deserves the apology.”