Trump Weighs In On Cuomo Blowout: ‘The Truth Hurts’

Chris Cuomo Tackles Trump and the NFL on CNN./Screenshot

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday on CNN host Chris Cuomo’s Monday night confrontation when he threatened to beat up a man who called him “Fredo.”

Trump’s tweet suggested that Cuomo had nothing to be upset about because, “I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings”

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House en route to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on August 7, 2019. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

A video of the altercation was recorded on video and posted on the Youtube channel “THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon.” It depicts Cuomo steadily losing his temper as a photograph-hound bothers him for a picture. The man insists he believes Cuomo’s first name to be “Fredo,” and Cuomo responded by claiming that “Fredo” was a racial epithet for people of Italian descent. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Getting Hit On All Sides For Insisting ‘Fredo’ Is An Ethnic Slur)