Trump Questions If Bill Clinton Ever Went To Epstein’s Private Island

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked if former President Bill Clinton ever visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, which was rumored to have been used for secret sexual relations between powerful people and underage girls.

The president was asked during a press gaggle in Morristown, New Jersey about the conspiracy theory alleging that the Clinton family was involved in Epstein’s alleged suicide while in jail. The theory claims that the Clintons facilitated Epstein’s death in order to prevent him from sharing incriminating information with investigators after he was charged with running an underage sex trafficking ring.

The question was prompted by Trump retweeting a video by comedian Terrence K. Williams that claimed the Clintons killed Epstein.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

Trump said he did not know if the Clintons were involved in Epstein’s death but brought up the so-called “pedophile island” owned by the multi-millionaire where “bad things” allegedly happened. (RELATED: FBI Agents Raid Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’)

“Did Bill Clinton go to the island?” Trump wondered.

Authorities were reportedly concerned about one specific building on Little St. James; a blue-and-white striped “temple” that differed significantly from building plans submitted to the government and contained a “lock bar” on the outside of the front door.

There is currently no evidence to support the theory that the Clintons killed Epstein, which is born out of Bill Clinton’s past relationship with Epstein, as well as a meme about Clinton associates dying in dramatic or unusual fashion.

Clinton, in response to resurfaced news reports about his past relationship with Epstein, released a statement after Epstein’s arrest, insisting that he knew nothing about the allegations of sex with minors.

Clinton only flew on Epstein’s private jet on four occasions and has “not spoken to Epstein in over a decade,” the statement claimed, although flight logs place him on the “Lolita Express” at least a dozen times. Epstein also visited the White House at least four times while Clinton was in office.