Trump Urges Curt Schilling To Run For Congress In Arizona

President Donald Trump encouraged legendary MLB pitcher Curt Schilling to run for Congress in a tweet Tuesday.

“Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!” Trump said.

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Trump’s tweet comes a day after Schilling told The Arizona Central that he was considering a run for office for one of the state’s five congressional districts currently occupied by Democrats. (RELATED: Curt Schilling Rips Into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s What He Said)

“The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets,” Schilling told The Republic.

An outspoken conservative, Schilling has drawn the ire of liberal athletes and media members. Schilling was fired from his role at ESPN after he shared a meme on Facebook that mocked transgender individuals using the bathroom that corresponded with their gender identity instead of their biological sex. (RELATED: Curt Schilling Gives His Take On Jemele Hill And ESPN)

Over the course of his career, Schilling played for five teams, making six All-Star appearances and winning three World Series championships, including being named World Series MVP for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001.

Schilling had previously considered a run for Senate in Massachusetts last year against Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but ultimately decided against it.