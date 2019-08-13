Urban Meyer’s Unnamed Former Colleague Floats Theory About USC Job

Don’t expect the speculation surrounding USC and Urban Meyer to slow down anytime soon.

Meyer retired after this past season with Ohio State, but people haven’t stopped talking about what he could do with his future. Now, somebody close to him has floated the idea USC might be the only job he’d get back into coaching for. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An unnamed former colleague told Yahoo Sports the following about Meyer potentially coming out of retirement:

I just don’t see how he sits out the rest of his life. That’s who he is, that’s what he does…It would have to be the perfect place. He’s not going to North Carolina State or Pittsburgh or something like that. It has to be a legit job where he can win it all. USC, to me, is that type of place.

Here’s some free advice for all of you. Keep your eyes on this situation with USC and the former OSU head coach. It’s not going to go away.

It’s not going to go away at all. In fact, if Clay Helton and the Trojans begin to stumble this season, the Meyer speculation and hype is going to go through the roof.

They’ll build a palace for the three-time national champion in Pasadena if he agrees to come.

Personally, I think the world of college football is much better off when Meyer is out there on the field doing his thing.

Yes, he beat my Badgers like a drum on multiple occasions, but real always recognizes real. I’m not going to not tip my cap to a guy as a coach just because he beat me on the field.

I respect the hell out of his skills when it comes to coaching young men up.

Trust me, folks. There is a better chance than most of you realize that Meyer will be coaching at USC by this time next year. If the wheels fall off for the Trojans, it could happen very soon.