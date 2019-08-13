Warden Of Jail Where Epstein Died Reassigned, Two Staffers Put On Leave

Attorney General Bill Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily reassign the warden of the jail where accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

The Bureau of Prisons also placed two staffers assigned to Epstein’s jail section on leave amid investigations, DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Tuesday according to The Hill.

The agency reassigned the warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was being held, to a regional office, The Washington Post reported.

Authorities arrested Epstein in July for allegedly running a child sex trafficking ring. He pleaded not guilty and faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted. Epstein was found unresponsive Saturday morning in his jail cell and died of an apparent suicide. (RELATED: What’s Next For The Epstein Case?)

The multimillionaire was reportedly not on suicide watch, even though it is believed he attempted suicide while in jail a little over two weeks prior to his death. There is no video of Epstein in jail the night of the apparent suicide, and officers who were supposed to be watching him had been working overtime, according to news reports.

Barr said Monday he was “appalled” by Epstein’s apparent suicide and said co-conspirators and enablers would still be investigated.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said Monday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.