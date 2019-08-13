Wisconsin Releases Throwback Uniforms For Northwestern Game

The Wisconsin Badgers will wear some awesome uniforms when they ball out against Northwestern on September 28.

In a video posted by the team on Twitter today, fans and opponents got a look at the fire throwback uniforms my Badgers will be wearing against the Wildcats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the amazing uniforms we’ve seen in advance of the college football season, these are probably the best.

Take a look for yourself below. They’re absolutely nuts.

Those uniforms are absolutely insane. They’re downright incredible. The main question at this point is whether or not Northwestern even bothers showing up for the game.

I mean, it has to be a serious concern for the Wildcats, right? They’re going to travel all the way to Camp Randall just to get smoked?

I guess they don’t have a choice, but you almost feel bad for them at this point.

If we smack Northwestern all over the field, then we have to wear these bad boys every single game the rest of the season.

We don’t really have a choice. When we institute heaters of uniforms like these, then we have to ride with them for as long as possible.

It’s not up for debate. It’s the policy, and as the King in the North, I just made it law.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

See you soon, Northwestern! My guess is that it’s going to be a massacre, and I’m here for every single second of it.