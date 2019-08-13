‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Resurrection Day’ Gets Series High Ratings Of 5.4 Million Viewers

“Yellowstone” put up some gigantic ratings in the seventh episode of season two.

“Resurrection Day,” which initially aired last Wednesday, has generated 5.4 million viewers so far, according to a release from the network. That’s an all-time high for the series in L+3 viewing.

It’s not hard to see why so people people tuned in. The episode was off the wall insane as the Beck brothers officially brought war to the Duttons. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Ends With Bloodshed In Awesome New Episode ‘Resurrection Day’)

The scene where Beth was beaten and Rip came to save the day was unreal and difficult to watch all at the same time.

Of course, that was far from the only great moment in the episode. John telling Kayce they’re going to kill the Beck brothers gave me goosebumps.

Like I said, war has arrived and the Duttons are bringing death with them.

The Beck Brothers messed with the wrong family. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/8jTgaC8Ltc — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 12, 2019

I’m glad to see the ratings for the show continue to only go up as we get more episodes. It’s proof people love great content, and it truly doesn’t get much better than this hit Paramount Network show.

It’s all about loyalty, defending what is yours at all costs and never backing down. Plus, things only continue to get more cranked up as we go along.

Tune in Wednesday night for season two, episode eight of “Yellowstone.” I have no doubt that it’ll be awesome from start to finish.