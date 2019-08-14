Amber Rose Cancels Her Annual ‘SlutWalk’

Model Amber Rose admitted she cancelled her annual SlutWalk to maintain her energy and peace.

Rose, 35, announced the decision on Instagram and told followers that recent events in her life caused the cancellation, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The SlutWalk was created by Rose to fight back against slut shaming.

She wrote:

“I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year. I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF’s behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no f–king reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh That Phone call cost me $168,000… Man, the list goes on you have no idea.”

Rose is also expecting a baby with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

“P.S This is also why I’m not having my Slutwalk this year….Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace,” she added. (RELATED: Supermodel Amber Rose Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child)

Sounds like she has a lot going on right now. The SlutWalk is still a big deal, so maybe she’ll find a small way to keep it going.