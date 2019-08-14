Antonio Brown’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus Reportedly Says They’ve Found Him A Newer Version Of His Helmet

Antonio Brown’s helmet saga might soon be officially behind him.

The Oakland Raiders star put out a call for an updated version of his Schutt Air Advantage helmet after an arbitrator ruled he couldn’t wear his old one because it was outdated and not certified. He had previously threatened to quit the league if he couldn’t wear the helmet he wanted to. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Reportedly Says He Will Quit The NFL If He Can’t Wear A Certain Helmet)

“I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet.” — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

Now, according to ESPN on Tuesday, his agent Drew Rosenhaus has said they’ve found some more updated versions of the helmet, and just need the NFL to sign off on one of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 13, 2019 at 12:26pm PDT

Well, it looks like the biggest Raiders storyline of the offseason might soon be over, and that’s good news for the fans.

I’m still a bit stunned Brown actually threatened to retire if he didn’t get his way, but that threat looks like it was nothing more than talk.

The moment the decision was handed down, he immediately folded.

Say whatever you want about Brown and the Raiders, but there’s no doubt the drama and chaos has lived up to expectations.

Everybody with a brain assumed things wouldn’t be very smooth. They simply never are whenever Antonio Brown is involved.

The man loves drama. It’s what he thrives on.

We’ll have to see how this all plays out on the field. If the Raiders do a lot of winning, then Brown’s dramatics really won’t matter much.

If they don’t? Well, that’s going to initiate a very different conversation and it won’t be one Jon Gruden likes.