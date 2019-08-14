AOC Goes After Barstool Sports Founder Over Labor Unions

In the most recent of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Twitter feuds, she goes toe-to-toe with pop culture and sports blog icon Dave Portnoy. Portnoy, who founded the company Barstool Sports, took on union supporters via Twitter on August 12 and 13, 2019.

One of Portnoy’s tweets read, “If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot,” which was a response to a writer, Rafi Letzter, who tweeted at Portnoy saying he would help Barstool Sports employees understand the unionization process, so that they could “leverage [union] power to make your life better.” Watch the video to see how the feud unfolded. (RELATED: Barstool Sports Founder Answers Tucker’s Burning Question: ‘How Dumb Is Roger Goodell?’)

