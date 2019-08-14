A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Sweden

A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault in Sweden after an incident in late June.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday morning, the American music icon was found guilty of assault after he got into a physical altercation with men following him around while in Sweden.

Despite the fact Rocky tried to de-escalate the situation multiple times, the Swedish court system still found him responsible. (RELATED: Swedish Court Frees A$AP Rocky Until Verdict Announced, Donald Trump Says He’s ‘On His Way Home’)

Things could also get dicy as he now faces two years in a Swedish prison. The Swedes could try to extradite him out of America if he doesn’t willingly return. If he doesn’t go, then he could in theory be arrested at any point while in a country that Sweden has an extradition treaty with.

If Sweden does decide to sentence Rocky, who left the country while awaiting the verdict after weeks of imprisonment, then President Trump only has one choice.

He needs to assign Rocky a military guard whenever he’s touring. Let the Swedes know we mean business and the days of kidnapping American citizens are over.

I’m not kidding. Put together a team of operators, and force the Swedes to try to use force to get him back if they want Rocky in prison so badly.

Force them to open fire on American forces. We would annihilate them in retaliation.

Protect A$AP Rocky at all costs now that this garbage verdict has been passed down. I used to think Sweden was a civilized country.

I was wrong. Any country where you get arrested for defending yourself is not a country I want any part of. Now, we wait to see if Sweden is about to make the biggest mistake in the history of the nation.