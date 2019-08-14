Superstar Bam Margera Arrested After Leaving Rehab

Superstar Bam Margera is back behind bars after harassing staff and trespassing at a Hollywood hotel shortly after leaving a rehab facility.

Documents obtained by Page Six from the Los Angles County sheriff’s department showed the Los Angeles police department was called out to the Luxe hotel just before midnight Tuesday night where the 39-year-old reality TV star was placed under a citizen’s arrest after he reportedly refused to leave. (RELATED: Superstar Kit Harrington Makes Huge Donation To Fundraiser Started In His Honor Following Rehab Reports)

TMZ has obtained the video of the bizarre arrest.(RELATED: Kit Harington: There is Sexism In Hollywood Against Men)

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Margera, who left a rehab facility were Dr. Phil McGraw was trying to help him, can be seen in the clip telling the first officer on scene that he’s not going to leave and refusing to move.

The officer can be overheard telling Margera, “This is not a f**king reality TV show. I know you’re fresh out of rehab, so let’s get your s**t together.”

He was then taken into custody and booked early Wednesday morning.

According to the outlet:

His total bail was set at $1,000 and he is currently being held in the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, Calif., per the Sheriff’s Department records.

“He doesn’t need a lawyer to get out,” the MTV “Jackass” star’s father explained. “He was trespassing. I don’t know all the details, so I better not speculate.”

“He’s allowed to get out on his own,” he added. “He was drunk so they’re gonna let him sober up and then he can leave on his own when they say it’s time. That’s all I truly know.”

It comes after Margera had reached out to the TV doctor for help earlier this month. He then met with Dr. Phil and entered rehab. Later, he posted a video of him getting a tattoo that read “Dr. Phil.”

It was the fourth time he had sought treatment after struggling repeatedly with alcoholism.