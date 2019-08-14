John Dutton Meets With Rainwater And Dan Jenkins In ‘Yellowstone’ Clip From ‘Behind Us Only Grey’

The Paramount Network has released a clip from the new “Yellowstone” episode, and it shows a major clue about what is on the horizon.

In the clip from “Behind Us Only Grey,” John Dutton meets at his ranch with Dan Jenkins and Thomas Rainwater.

While he might be enemies with both men, all three of them face a greater threat. The Beck brothers have attacked all of them, and it’s time for payback. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Ends With Bloodshed In Awesome New Episode ‘Resurrection Day’)

That’s exactly what’s discussed in this clip. It’s clear as day they’re all on the same page, and there’s only one way to respond to the Beck brothers.

It’s death or nothing at all. Watch the clip below.

Well, it sure does look like my prediction of a seemingly unlikely alliance is 100% going to happen. I’ve been saying it was likely before the season even got underway.

Now, with the wolves at the gate, John is out here making moves. Given what the Beck brothers have done to Rainwater and Jenkins, it’s not hard at all to see why they’d briefly put aside their differences to put out the fire directly in front of them.

After all, they tried to kill Beth. That’s not going to sit well with the most powerful family in Montana.

Tune in Wednesday night on the Paramount Network to watch all the action go down. The war has arrived, gentlemen. I fully anticipate the body count will be nice and high, and I can’t wait to see who goes down fighting.

Death to the Beck brothers! It’s the only option we have left.