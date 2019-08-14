Brother Of Parkland Shooting Victim Delivers Message To Anti-Gun Democrats

Hunter Pollack, the brother of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, shares with the Daily Caller his response to anti-gun Democrats who have recently blamed President Donald Trump for the rhetoric behind the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that occurred earlier this month.

In the following video, school-safety advocate Hunter Pollack claims that both media and liberal politicians are incorrect in their promoting of the shooters and in their blaming of Trump for the event. Watch the video below to see what else Hunter Pollack has to say about “the left’s” response to the aforementioned shooting. (RELATED: Brother Of Parkland Victim Wishes FBI Had Raided Nikolas Cruz’s Home Like They Raided Roger Stone’s)

