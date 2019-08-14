CNN Uses This ‘Ethnic Slur’ A Lot – What Does Chris Cuomo Think?

CNN and other news outlets have used the word “Fredo” multiple times to describe people over the years, old footage shows.

Cuomo said the nickname is “like the n-word for us” after a video emerged of Cuomo screaming at a heckler for calling him “Fredo.” Watch how many times CNN and other networks have used the word “Fredo below.” (RELATED: ‘I’ll F**ing Ruin Your S**t’ — Chris Cuomo Absolutely Loses It When Trump Supporter Calls Him ‘Fredo’)

WATCH:

This all comes after Cuomo screamed at a man and threatened to throw him down the stairs for calling him “Fredo.” The video went viral shortly after the confrontation. The CNN anchor later apologized, saying he didn’t need to “add to the ugliness” of American politics.

“No, punk-ass b*tches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo said. “I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo was on ‘The Godfather.’ He was the weak brother, and they use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian? It’s a f*cking insult to your people. It’s an insult to your f*cking people. It’s like the n-word for us. So, is that a cool f*cking thing?”

