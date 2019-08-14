College Football Returns In 10 Days When Florida Plays Miami

We’re only 10 days away from the start of college football.

In 10 days, the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes will meet Aug. 24 to get the college football season underway, and I can’t wait. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Only 10 days! A week and a half away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb) on Aug 13, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

It’s been a long, hard and dark offseason. There were times when we all wondered what the point of waking up was when there was no college football on.

Most of us just wanted to sleep until the end of August showed up. Instead, we’ve been grinding ever since Clemson smacked around Alabama and last season came to an end.

We got up every day, did our jobs like professionals, and studied as much tape as we could in our free time. The championship mindset never rests.

There are rings to win, and the work for them happens from January through August. Now, we’re 10 days from kickoff.

If you’re not excited as all hell, then you’re no fan of mine.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

On Aug. 24, the Gators and Hurricanes are going to step onto the field, the clock will start ticking down to zero and college football will finally be back.

Who is ready to run through a wall right now?

I’ll see you all next Saturday. It’s been a long break, but we’re almost back. I hope you guys are even a fraction as excited as I am to get this party started!