Denis Leary To Star In The Fox Mini-Series ‘A Moody Christmas’

Denis Leary will star in the Fox holiday mini-series “A Moody Christmas.”

The Hollywood Reporter described the limited series Tuesday as, “a six-episode comedy about a tight-knit but slightly dysfunctional family who gathers in Chicago for the holidays.” They also added that it’s based on an Australian show and all the family members “are hiding secrets from one another.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Below is a live look at my reaction to this idea.

First off, Denis Leary is a great actor. He’s a little bit before my time, but I’ve seen enough of his stuff to know the guy can bring it on camera.

That’s just a fact, and he’s also incredibly funny.

More importantly, people love some great Christmas content. Once December rolls around, I’m completely locked in on holiday season content. I just am.

There’s really nothing else that I want to watch for the entire month, and I’m sure most of you are the same way.

For example, I crush all “The Office” Christmas episodes a few times to prepare for the big day. Why are they so great? Because they’re not super serious and they’re funny.

If Fox can find a way to make “A Moody Christmas” funny, serious and compelling, then I can promise people will tune in.

That’s just the truth of the matter. We have enough gushy stuff during the Christmas season. We need laughs and dysfunction.

There is no official release date yet. I’ll make sure to update you all when I know more. If Leary brings his A-game, then we’re going to be in for a very fun time.