Watch Emilia Clarke In The Trailer For ‘Last Christmas’

The trailer for Emilia Clarke’s new movie “Last Christmas” dropped early Wednesday morning.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.” (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Watch the “Game of Thrones” star in the trailer for her new film below.

This should go without saying, but I’ll just say it anyways. This film appears to have a rom-com vibe to it with a serious twist, and that’s not really my genre.

It’s not my genre at all. I’m all about war movies, action films and psychological thrillers. I could watch “Black Hawk Down” on repeat.

However, you know what is right up my lane? Emilia Clarke! I am a huge fan ever since I first saw her in “Game of Thrones.”

Her performance as Daenerys on the hit HBO show was one of the best we’ve seen in a very long time. There’s no doubt at all that Clarke is an elite talent.

That’s why I’m open to checking out just about anything she does. Would I see this movie if Clarke wasn’t in it? Almost certainly not.

However, she is in it, and that’s a game changer. Only a fool would openly say they’re against something the former “GoT” star is in.

You can catch “Last Christmas” in theaters November 8. Will I see it in theaters? No idea, but I’m sure I’ll eventually get around to it.

There’s a zero percent chance I’ll willingly pass on anything starring Clarke.