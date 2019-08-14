Gigi Hadid And Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler C. Spotted Together For Third Time

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron were spotted together again for the third time out in New York City.

Sources claim the pair spent time together with Hadid’s friends before having a sleepover at the model’s apartment Tuesday night, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

Maybe dating Bachelorette guys will become a trend, a la Gigi Hadid and Tyler C. https://t.co/GqMTjzN2mN pic.twitter.com/YBKOj1VMDE — Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 14, 2019

I’m starting to get really worried about the progression of this potential relationship between Hadid and Tyler C. Things really do seem to be picking up between the two. Three times is significant enough for people to really start to speculate. Especially because he’s been seen leaving Hadid’s apartment the next day after staying over.

Let’s rewind for a second. Tyler C. and “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown got fans all excited after they went to get drinks together after “Men Tell All” was released to the public. Everyone was pumped. The couple everyone had been rooting for might actually make it out of the “Bachelor” franchise after all. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Spotted On Second Date With Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler C.)

However, just days after Tyler C. was spotted leaving Brown’s apartment in Los Angeles the morning after their drinks, he was seen with Hadid in NYC.

Me hearing Tyler C and Gigi Hadid are together in Brooklyn right now (via @RealitySteve) #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/pF1G8k6duH — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 5, 2019

If I had to guess, Tyler would obviously pick Hadid over Brown, mostly just because of convenience alone. Brown just moved to LA and Tyler and Hadid both live in NYC.

Is this relationship for the best? It might be the best thing for Tyler C’s career right now considering he is attempting to break into the modeling industry. Is this just a publicity stunt? We’ll stay tuned.