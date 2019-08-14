Google Considered Manipulating Translation Of “Covfefe”

Documents leaked by a google insider have revealed a plan internal to Google to change the default translation of “covfefe” when President Trump first coined the term in a since deleted tweet in 2017.

The leaks, published by James O’Keefe III’s organization, Project Veritas, show, among dozens of important revelations about political bias at Google, that engineers in the company had planned for launch an alternative translation of the term “covfefe.”

Google Translate, the tool that allows users to enter any text and have it translated to dozens of other languages, senses the word “covfefe” as an arabic word when the term is entered. This translates to “I will stand up” normally. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Google Employees Debated Burying Conservative Media In Search)

Engineers at Google proposed making an exception in the translation software and auto-translating covfefe to the ASCII graphic “( ̄\_(ツ)_/ ̄).”

The change was planned for launch and fully coded but was axed before launch, for reasons not included in the leaked emails.

This news comes among dozens of confirmed allegations of political bias at Google, including the blacklisting of the Daily Caller and other conservative news sites. (RELATED: REVEALED: Two More Google Blacklists Designed To Remove ‘Fringe Domains’ And Op-Eds From Special Search Results)