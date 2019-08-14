Graham Mertz Reportedly Dominates During Training Camp For The Wisconsin Badgers

Quarterback Graham Mertz reportedly dominated Wednesday at training camp for the Wisconsin Badgers.

After reports surfaced that Jack Coan had pretty much locked up the starting job, the freshman phenom balled out today, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He torched the first team defense for a touchdown during the two-minute drill.

Against presume first-team defense in what appeared to be a simulated two-minute drill, Graham Mertz led drive and had three straight solid completions including long bomb to Abbott for would-be TD. — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 14, 2019

Graham Mertz had three straight big time throws against the first-team defense in one team drill. One deep ball that he dropped on AJ Abbott for a TD could not have been thrown better. #Badgers — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 14, 2019

My friends, it’s on! It’s go time! It’s time to get excited because it looks like Mertz is getting ready to make his move.

Just when it looked like the QB competition was done, Mertz is out here making moves. His starting chances don’t appear dead just yet!

This right here is why we love college football. Just when it looks like a decision has been made and the young gunslinger wasn’t going to get the starting job, we get reports of him just firing off missiles in practice.

Does this change much? Who knows. Probably not, but it does show this kid is able to ball out when things are clicking.

At the very least, Paul Chryst has to have a little hesitation right now, which is a great thing.

We’re 16 days away from Wisconsin taking the field against USF to open the season. I still 100% expect Coan to get the start.

I’d be shocked if he didn’t, but it looks like Graham Mertz is doing everything he can to keep the fight alive. As a Wisconsin fan, I love seeing it.