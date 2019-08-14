Jada Pinkett Smith Says She And Will Smith ‘Were Kind Of Sick’ Of Living Up To The Image Of A ‘Perfect’ Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith said it was her famed “Red Table Talk” show on Facebook that improved her marriage and relationship to superstar Will Smith.

“What was really important about Will [Smith] and I doing that show together — two things — first of all was to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships,” the 47-year-old actress shared during her appearance Tuesday night on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” per Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

WATCH:

“We were kind of sick of living up to that,” she added, referencing the two-part show she did last year with the “Men In Black” star when they got real about how their marriage hit rock bottom. “We were real sick of it.”(RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Smith continued, “And then second of all really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.”

“Us having coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family,” the “Girls Trip” star said. “You can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I’m willing to listen.'”

Smith went on and shared about how she thinks “a lot of times successful men might feel like, ‘Hey, look I know what I’m doing. I’ve had a lot of success in a lot of areas. I know exactly what I’m doing,'” without realizing how that can shut their “partner down a little bit.”

Later, she opened up about how she finally feels at peace and the “happiest” she’s ever been, per Yahoo.

“I really thought happiness had a lot to do with pleasure, and I realized that happiness is about peace,” Jada explained. “I am the most peaceful I’ve ever been in my life, so I am the happiest.”

As previously reported, the “Red Table Talk” host has been very open on her show about everything from marital issues to a past porn addiction.

Jada and Will have been married for the more than two decades after tying the knot in 1997. They have two kids together.