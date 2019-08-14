Actress Jennifer Lawrence Turns 29 Years Old

August 15 is Jennifer Lawrence’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress born in Kentucky. She was reportedly discovered in New York City while vacationing with her family. (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Are Engaged)

She began her career with a role in the television series “The Bill Engvall Show.” She later landed parts in “The Burning Plain,” “Winter’s Bone” and “X-Men: First Class.”

Her breakout role was Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The movie was adapted from Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel. She went on to reprise the role of Everdeen in “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Returns To Making Music, Begins Shooting New One In ‘Mid-June’)

Lawrence went on to star in “Silver Linings Playbook” alongside Bradley Cooper. She took home a Golden Globe award for best actress in a comedy or musical. She also took home an Oscar for best actress.

Since then, she has appeared in movies such as “Joy,” “Mother” and “Passengers.”

Check out her slideshow below: