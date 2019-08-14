Kamala Harris Appears To Suggest Her Gun Control Plan Might Have Stopped Attack On Philly Cops

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris appeared to suggest that her gun control plan might have stopped Wednesday’s shooting in Philadelphia.

Harris made the comments during a segment of “The Situation Room” with Wolf Blitzer on CNN.

WATCH:

“You’re former Attorney General of California,” Blitzer began, referencing reports of a standoff between alleged drug dealers and police that left several officers shot. “What is your reaction to the initial reports of a — I stress the words initial reports.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Didn’t Send 1500 People To Jail For Pot — It Was More Than That)

Harris immediately responded by promoting her plan to place heavier restrictions on gun dealers, saying, “When will it stop, right? Part of my focus on what we need to do around smart gun safety laws is recognize we have to have more enforcement around gun dealers. Wolf, 90% of the guns that are associated with crime are sold by just 5% of the gun dealers in the United States. And so among the many plans that have I both in the form of executive action and also in the form of legislation, one of them is to put more resources into the ATF to take the licenses of gun dealers who violate the law. And that includes a number of things, including when they are responsible for doing background checks, not doing them.”

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis didn’t appear to be convinced by Harris’ assertion, arguing that an alleged drug dealer wasn’t likely to acquire his guns legally regardless.

Another gun control law definitely would’ve stopped the <checks notes> drug dealer who tried to murder police officers from breaking the law. https://t.co/ZFaQ5yJd50 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 14, 2019

Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings took the same position as Harris, telling Blitzer later in the show that “we can assume” the shooter in this particular case was likely using the “high-capacity magazines” she and others were calling to ban.