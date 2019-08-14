Shirtless Man Brutally Takes Out Two Guys During Wild Fight. The Video Is Insane

One dude lit up two guys during a wild fight in a viral video making the rounds.

In the video posted to LiveLeak, a shirtless man fought a pair of people and made relatively quick work of both of them.

The first guy he defeated in a matter of seconds. The second guy put up a bit more of a fight before ultimately being defeated.

Watch the absurd video below.

Right off the bat, I'm going to go ahead and guess the shirtless man in the video above has had some kind of formal training.

His moves were too smooth, too timed out and too precise to just be that of a random guy. I would be willing to bet a decent amount of cash that he knew exactly what he was doing.

That leads me right into my next point. The video above is a perfect example of why you don’t fight random people. You have no idea what a random person on the street is capable of.

Both of the guys who lost that fight had a substantial size advantage. Ultimately, it didn’t matter. The smaller guy easily defeated them despite being outnumbered 2:1.

Odds are if a guy pops his shirt off and squares up with all the confidence in the world, the guy he’s fighting is in a world of trouble.

What a fight and what a great video.