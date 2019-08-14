Editorial

Mike Tyson Admits He Smokes Roughly $40,000 Worth Of Weed Per Month

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson admitted he smokes a ridiculous amount of weed.

Tyson, 53, revealed he and his business partner, Eben Britton, go through roughly $40,000 worth of weed each month at his ranch during an episode of his podcast “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson,” according to a report published Tuesday by USA Today.

The two reportedly “smoke ten tons of weed on the ranch a month.”

Tyson’s ranch, located in California, produces a myriad of cannabis products. Later in the podcast, he talked about plans he has to open a weed resort in Palm Springs.

After the news broke, people on Twitter questioned just how exactly Tyson manages to go through that much weed in a month.

“Hey. I just read you smoke 40k of weed each month. How is that even possible? Do you have a central air system that dispenses weed into your home 24/7?” one user tweeted. (RELATED: Connor McGregor Has Some Fascinating Thoughts About Mike Tyson’s Finances. Here’s What He Said)

Another commented that the former boxer must be paying too much.

“BREAKING!!! Mike Tyson pay way too much for his weed,” the user added.

I asked myself the same questions. Maybe he is sharing with guests he invites to the ranch. Either way, I feel like ten tons worth $40,000 is a lot of weed to smoke in a single month.