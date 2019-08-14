O.J. Simpson Says He Feels ‘A Little Bad For Ezekiel Elliott’

O.J. Simpson has some thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott, and he wants the world to hear them.

The Dallas Cowboys star running back is currently holding out from training camp as he demands a new deal, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight anytime soon. Well, good news for him! The NFL legend is picking up his cause and voicing his support! (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

“I feel a little bad for Ezekiel Elliott. Not sorry for him because I know he’s going to get his money, and he’s going to be making somewhere between $15 million to $20 million in the not too distant future,” Simpson explained in a Tuesday video on Twitter.

However, he added he couldn’t “fathom” the idea Elliott might see a guy making twice as much money without doing the same kind of work.

You can watch his full comments below.

I’m not a PR expert, but I’m pretty sure Simpson being in Elliott’s corner won’t do him a ton of favors. For those of you who might have forgotten, he famously beat a double murder charge after being accused of killing his ex-wife and her friend.

Again, I’m not sure that’s the guy you want pleading your case on Twitter or offering sympathy.

Elliott might want to hit Simpson with a DM and tell him to relax a little. Spend more time on a golf course! Go see a movie! Just stop hyping up Elliott on Twitter.

The Juice might be an electric factory, but I’m not sure a guy acquitted of a double murder charge is the guy you want stepping on the scale for you.

Just my opinion, but what do I know? I’m not the guy crafting NFL deals.