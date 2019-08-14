Patriots Cut Former LSU Quarterback Danny Etling After Trying Him Out As A Receiver

Danny Etling’s time with the New England Patriots is officially over.

According to ESPN, the former LSU and Purdue quarterback was cut Tuesday after the team tried to switch him over to a receiver. (RELATED: Tom Brady Agrees To 2-Year Extension With The New England Patriots)

Etling was picked in the seventh round by the Pats in the 2018 draft.

Well, I guess that experiment didn’t last long at all. There was no reason at all to keep Etling as a quarterback with Jarrett Stidham on the roster.

I suppose that’s why they gave him a shot as a receiver. Unfortunately for him, Etling is hardly what I’d call an athlete.

Not even close, and you better be damn athletic if you want to play wide receiver in the NFL.

I’ll never forget the time an LSU midget fan wanted to fight me because I reminded him Etling wasn’t good enough to play at Purdue, but was plenty good to start for LSU.

I can’t tell you how triggered that guy got, but it’s true. The Big 10 threw him to the curb and an SEC powerhouse program welcomed him with open arms.

As a B1G fan, that’s just funny.

Now, we’ll have to see if another team gives him a shot. I’m sure he could bounce around for a bit as a backup quarterback, but the idea he’s going to turn into a receiver in the NFL is simply not realistic.