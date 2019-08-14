Health

Planned Parenthood Threatens To Withdraw From Title X Funding Rather Than Comply With Trump Admin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Pro-choice activists, politicians and others associated with Planned Parenthood gather for a news conference and demonstration at City Hall against the Trump administrations title X rule change on February 25, 2019 in New York City. The proposed final rule for the Title X Family Planning Program, called the “Gag Rule,” would force a medical provider receiving federal assistance to refuse to promote, refer for, perform or support abortion as a method of family planning. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

Planned Parenthood is threatening to formally withdraw from Title X funding by Aug. 19 unless a federal court intervenes.

Planned Parenthood officials petitioned for a stay against the Trump administration’s new Title X rules in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, NPR reported.

The organization said it will pull out of the family planning program unless the court intervenes. (RELATED: Ninth Circuit Lifts Injunctions On Title X Abortion Restrictions In Major Win For Trump Admin)

“It means that some people will not be able to afford the care; it means that some people will have to make a decision as to whether or not they have the time to wait in line,” acting Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement. “It certainly means that there will be, potentially, a delay in care — or they will decide to forgo the care altogether.”

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House on the south lawn before he boards Marine One on August 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump spoke to reporters about gun background checks and the escalation of the US-China trade war. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House on the south lawn before he boards Marine One on Aug. 9, 2019 in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Trump administration declared in July that taxpayer-funded clinics must stop referring women for abortions effective immediately.

Family planning clinics that refer women for abortions will be stripped of their Title X funding, according to a measure President Donald Trump’s administration instigated, CBS News reported.

The rules require organizations that perform abortions and make abortion referrals to do so in separate buildings from those that receive Title X federal funds – a move that could potentially cost Planned Parenthood “tens of millions of federal dollars,” according to Politico.

“Imagine if you show up as a patient to a health center and the doctor’s only ability is to refer you to prenatal care, and you may have already decided that you want to have an abortion,” McGill Johnson said, according to NPR. “Federal regulations will ban that doctor from actually giving you advice and referring you to abortion.”

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser praised the Trump administration for the move in July.

“We thank President Trump and Secretary Azar for acting decisively to stop taxpayer funding of the abortion industry, as willed by the American people,” Dannenfelser said. “A strong majority of Americans have consistently voiced their opposition to taxpayer funding of abortion – it is even unpopular among Democrats and self-described pro-choice Americans.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.