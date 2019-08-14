Rasmussen Poll: 42% Think Epstein Was Murdered

A new Rasmussen poll last weekend shows that 42% of Americans believe pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was murdered.

Rasmussen Reports conducted an online and national telephone survey between August 12 and 13 with 1,000 respondents and asked them if they believe Epstein committed suicide or if he was murdered.

The findings show that only 29% of Americans think the notorious billionaire committed suicide, while 42% believe he was murdered. The remaining 29% are undecided or could not make a definitive decision. (RELATED: Epstein Accuser Sues Maxwell, Staffers For Allegedly Enabling Sexual Abuse)

The survey also found that men were more likely than women to say Epstein was murdered. Middle aged voters were also more likely believe Epstein’s death involved foul play than any other age group. When broken down by racial demographic, whites were less suspicious than minority respondents.

The survey’s margin of error was +/- 3%.