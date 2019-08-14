Scott Frost Says Nebraska Is ‘Not Ready To Take On’ High Expectations

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost tried to control the hype around his team with some recent comments.

The amount of hype surrounding the Cornhuskers has been at deafening levels for months, and it’s a bit sickening. Frost, who seems like a smart man, probably recognizes the dangers of the situation and is trying to dial things back a bit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 13, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

Frost said the following on ESPN on Wednesday, according to Saturday Tradition:

We’re not ready to take on those expectations, we’re just working hard here in Lincoln to get better. I really do feel like we’re better at almost every position on our football team this year and we’re in a really good league and I think we’re better equipped to take on those challenges this year.

This is really the only smart way for Frost to play this situation. The reality of the situation is that there’s a very real chance the Cornhuskers lay an egg this season.

People think they have a legit shot to win the B1G. That’s of course a laughable idea, but it hasn’t slowed down the hype train at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 9, 2019 at 4:25pm PDT

If Frost plays into the hype at all, then he’s just setting up his program for massive disappointment. More importantly, he’d be setting himself up to be mocked by myself for months on end.

It would honestly never stop. If Nebraska blows this season, I’m going to rub it in their faces for maybe the next few years.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

I wouldn’t feel that way if Nebraska fans just relaxed a little bit, but they’re out here acting like they’ve already won the Super Bowl.

At least Frost is doing his best to rope things in a bit. Will it work? We’ll see, but I’m not going to shut up for a long time if Nebraska doesn’t dominate this season.